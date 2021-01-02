Fire accident at defunct thermal power station

Fire broke out at a private defunct thermal power station near here on Saturday.
Though no casualty was reported in the fire accident, the mishap destroyed few lakhs worth equipment at the thermal power station that was inoperative for the past five years.
Police said the fire reportedly broke-out in a transformer on Saturday afternoon and spread to other parts of the private thermal power station at Velayuthapuram near here. On information from the thermal power station authorities, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from SIPCOT rushed to the spot and commenced fire-fighting operations.
As the fire spread to other parts of the unit, fire tenders from Thoothukudi Fire Station also arrived at the spot to intensify the operations that came to an end in the evening.
Materials worth a few lakhs of rupees were destroyed and thick fumes engulfed Keezha Velayuthapuram, Mela Velayuthapuram and Pudur Pandiapuram areas.
Puthiyamputhur police have registered a case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath