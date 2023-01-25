FIR registered against circus company in Dindigul

January 25, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The proprietor of the Great Indian Circus has been booked for allegedly violating the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, during its shows held on Batlagundu Bypass Road in Dindigul.

Based on a complaint given by Shilpa Chaudhary, Cruelty Response Coordinator of People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the Dindigul Taluk police registered an FIR and are investigating the case, the police said.

PETA’s complaint stated that the administrators of the circus are forcing dogs, horses and camels to perform tricks which are not approved by the Animal Welfare Board of India and submitted a video evidence to substantiate the complaint.

The FIR has been registered under various provisions of the PCA Act, including Sections 3 (duties of persons having charge of animals), 11(1)(a) (for using unnecessary pain and suffering to animals,) 26 (performing unregistered acts/tricks) as well as Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code.