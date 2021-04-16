FIR of Dalit murder case not filed under relevant clauses: team

Madurai

In the recent murder case of two Dalit youth near Arakonnam due to a clash between Vanniyars and Dalits, the police have not filed the First Information Report under relevant clauses of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), Amendment Act, 2015, said I. Pandian, Executive Director of Witness for Justice.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, Mr. Pandian explained the findings of the fact-finding team that undertook a field visit near Arakkonam.

Mr. Pandian said that on April 7, a clash had broken between the youth of Dalit and Vanniyar communities. “The Dalit youths were rounded up and attacked with sharp weapons. Two Dalits Arjunan and Suriya were killed and three of their friends grievously injured,” he said.

Mr. Pandian said that two major attackers from the Vanniyar community were sons of leaders from Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). "The Vanniyar community youth have remarked that the Dalit youth must have voted for 'pot' symbol during the clash," he said.

The PMK was instigating hatred against people from Dalit community, alleged Mr. Pandian. As a result, the attacks on Dalits were prominent in many parts of the State.

He said that the full statement given by Soundararajan, one of the Dalit youth who was injured, to the policemen had not been recorded in the FIR. "Especially, the conversation about the 'pot' symbol has not been mentioned in the FIR," said Mr. Pandian.

The government must provide a financial assistance of ₹ 1 crore, government job for one family member, and two acres of agricultural land to each of the families of the deceased, added Mr. Pandian.