1.31 lakh people pay fine for violating COVID-19 protocol

Over ₹ 2.8 crore collected

A total of 1,31,188 persons who defied the COVID-19 protocols like wearing mask and maintaining physical distancing while visiting public places in Kanniyakumari district have been fined and ₹ 2.84 crore has been collected from the violators so far.

According to Collector M. Aravind, the district and the police administrations were jointly acting against the COVID-19 protocol violators ever since the pandemic outbreak in March 2019 besides taking other preventive measures to contain the viral infection. Even though the public were being asked to avoid crowded places and follow strictly the COVID appropriate behavior if they had to visit such places, violations could be noticed and the violators were being fined.

“We’ve so far penalized 1,31,188 persons and collected ₹ 2,84,66,862 as fine from them,” he said.

Over 14.30 lakh persons have been tested so far for COVID-19 through the sample lifting centres established in hospitals and at the check-posts erected on the Kanniyakumari – Kerala border. The district that recorded 61,480 COVID-19 patients so far has successfully treated 58,598 persons.

“We’ve created 1,400 beds and allied facilities in all government hospitals, Government Ayurvedic College at Kottar, primary health centres, Government Engineering College at Konam and a few private hospitals for treating the COVID-19 patients besides the well-equipped Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam. Moreover, COVID-19 testing facility has been created in the Padmanabhapuram Government Hospital to reduce the burden on the medical college hospital,” he said.

He said that facilities had been created for storing 20,000 KL medical-grade oxygen in the hospitals besides the oxygen generator installed in the medical college hospital with the capacity of producing 1,000 litre oxygen per minute.

Moreover, CSI Hospital, Neyyoor, Jayasekaran Hospital, Nagercoil and Sri Mookambika Medical College Hospital, Kulasekaram have installed oxygen generators. “There will be no dearth for medical-grade oxygen this time,” he said.

On the vaccination front, the district has so far administered the first dose to 11,90,391 persons and both the doses to 9,03,382 persons including pregnant women, nursing mothers and those who have co-morbidities. Moreover, 68,872 teens between the age of 15 and 18 have been vaccinated.

“We’re vaccinating the public between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in all government hospitals and the primary health centres even as a round-the-clock vaccination centre is functioning in the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam. Besides, mobile vaccination units are on the move to cover the rural areas,” he said.