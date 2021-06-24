Fine imposed on wedding party

Collector K V Muralidharan imposed a fine of ₹ 5000 on a wedding party on the charge of violating pandemic guidelines on Thursday.

He was proceeding to inspect a few ongoing development works when he found a large number of people at a building. He stopped there and found that a wedding ceremony had taken place and guests were waiting to have the feast. He pulled up the host for not adhering to the physical distancing norms. A majority of visitors did not wear masks. He directed the Assistant Director (Panchayat) to impose a fine of ₹ 5000.

The Collector also stopped before a tea stall at Thenkarai and directed the stall owner to pay ₹ 1000 as fine for not adhering to the COVID-19 norms.

In a brief stop-over at a ration shop, he urged the residents to maintain physical distance whenever they stepped out of their houses. He ensured that the public with tokens alone were given the second instalment of ₹ 2000 from the government as COVID-19 assistance. The grocery bags containing 14 items were also given to rice card holders.