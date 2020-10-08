₹9.40-lakh fine collected for not wearing masks

A sum of ₹9.40 lakh was collected as fine from people, who did not wear masks, during a week-long drive, said corporation officials from Health Department here on Thursday.

They told reporters that the government had taken numerous measures to contain the COVID-19. Lives of many people were saved from the clutches of the virus infection. The district, which reported a little over 9000 patients, who had tested positive to the virus, has been witnessing a declining trend. Still, the number has to be brought down. So, the officials said that they sought people’s cooperation to achieve the goal.

The fine was imposed after there were complaints that many people shopping in NGO Colony and other pockets were not wearing masks. The officials stressed the need to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and use sanitizers.

With north east monsoon setting in, the people had to be more guarded as the rain may bring in diseases like dengue. In case of fever, the people have to voluntarily go to the nearest PHC or the government hospital, they said.