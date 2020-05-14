Four fined for hunting wild boar

Forest personnel slapped a fine on four persons for hunting wild boar with hounds.

On getting information about wild boar hunting, forest personnel raided the forests close to Thattaanpatti under Kadayam Forest Range and picked up G. Arul Rajan of Thattaanpatti, I. Prakash of North Agasthiyarpuram, M. Vignesh of Kottaivilaipatti and Shankar of Kondabayanpatti as they were roaming inside the reserve forest with dogs.

They reportedly confessed to the forest personnel that they had hunted a wild boar with dogs. Based on instruction from M.G. Ganesan, Deputy Director of Kalakkad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Ambasamudram Range, a fine of ₹ 65,000 was slapped on them.

Since hunting of wild animals is a crime, the public may alert the Forest Department by calling 82481 51116, 98658 75955, 04634 - 283165 or 04634 – 250594, a statement said.