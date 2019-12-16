Madurai

Fine of ₹2,500 for ferrying people in cargo vehicles: Collector

Virudhunagar

Collector R. Kannan has warned vehicle users against using cargo vehicles for ferrying people with a fine of ₹2500.

In a statement, he said that ferrying people in cargo vehicles was leading to fatal road accidents. People who violate this will be fined ₹2,500 under Section 192A of Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

Besides, a fine of ₹100 on each person ferried in cargo vehicle would be imposed under section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act. He said the licence of driver of the cargo vehicles would be suspended as per the recommendations of the Road Safety Committee of Supreme Court, he said.

