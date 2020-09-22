Fine collection up after relaxation of lockdown

Who cares: Physical distancing is followed more in breach than in practice, as seen in front of a college in Madurai recently.

22 September 2020

Mask-wearing, physical distancing go for a toss in Madurai, say officials

Ever since relaxation of lockdown norms were introduced this month, there has been a rise in collection of fines from violators in Madurai.

Teams of flying squads are monitoring whether people are wearing face masks and following physical distancing norms. An official from one such team said there were 10 flying squads with four personnel each, including a Tahsildar and a police personnel. “Revenue officials used to levy fines on violators under Disaster Management Act. But, recently, the State government issued an order delegating the Public Health department to slap fines. Henceforth, the Corporation and Public Health departments will be in charge of the exercise,” he said.

From May till date, fine of ₹1.5 crore had been collected. An average of 600 to 800 people were found violating the rules on a daily basis since September 1, he said.

A police personnel from a flying squad team said though people were being urged to wear face masks through announcements on public address system, many residents, shopkeepers in particular, seldom heed to the plea. “When we slapped fines on errant shopkeepers at Pondy Bazaar along RMS Road, their association took umbrage. Sometimes it is hard to communicate the message that people need to wear the mask for their good. Till such time we get a vaccine against COVID-19, only masks and hand washing can help,” he said.

Su. Venkatesan, Madurai MP, said the situation is much better than what was witnessed in June and July when people ventured outside without wearing a mask. “Though the situation is slightly better, the message has not reached the rural areas properly,” he said.

Collector T. G. Vinay said that after a recent review meeting with officials from various departments, intensified vigilance has been decided upon to improve the streak of gains accrued in terms of low COVID-19 positive cases.

“The police department has also submitted a proposal to scan areas using closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras to find out large-scale flouting of norms. A close watch is also kept on major markets. The police and local body officials have been asked to step up vigilance,” he said.