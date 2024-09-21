‘Findings of Indus Valley civilisation, a record to prove scientific knowledge of Tamils’

The rich heritage, civilization, and the history of the Indus Valley civilisation was a record to prove the scientific knowledge and inventions of Tamil people, said, K. Amarnath Ramakrishna, Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India.

Speaking on the second day of the 31st annual session of Tamil Nadu History Congress at Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College in Madurai on Saturday, Mr. Ramakrishna elaborated on the importance of study of history through archaeological findings and evidence.

He noted that the evidence of ancient civilisation was found only in India especially at Madurai. “Such findings over the years in different places across the State and the country proved to be essential in proving the magnificence of Tamil language,” he added.

It was only through Brahmi script the life of Emperor Ashoka was deciphered and in the similar way other findings paved the way to prove various such historic events which would have otherwise remained concealed and buried, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

“The efforts put forth by archaeologists like Charles Masson, Alexander Cunningham, R.D. Banerji, John Marshall helped bring out major excavations at Harappa and Mohenjodaro,” he said.

“The findings of various archaeologists at different points of history brought Indus Valley Civilization to the world’s attention as the earliest urban culture.”

Madurai which has about three Jain beds has the highest number of archaeological sites, he said. “When protected they could be turned into tourist spots. Further, chances of looking for archaeological evidence at Thirumalai Nayak Mahal is very limited as more developments have taken place at the location,” he added.

“For the sake of development we tend to destroy historical structures, if we preserve them it could be turned into precious evidence,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

At the end of the day, the delegates and participants were taken for a field visit to the Keeladi excavation site.

