GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Findings of Indus Valley civilisation, a record to prove scientific knowledge of Tamils’

Published - September 21, 2024 07:33 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
K. Amarnath Ramakrishna, Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India, being felicitated at the 31st annual session of the Tamil Nadu History Congress in Madurai on Saturday. the

K. Amarnath Ramakrishna, Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India, being felicitated at the 31st annual session of the Tamil Nadu History Congress in Madurai on Saturday. the | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The rich heritage, civilization, and the history of the Indus Valley civilisation was a record to prove the scientific knowledge and inventions of Tamil people, said, K. Amarnath Ramakrishna, Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India.  

Speaking on the second day of the 31st annual session of Tamil Nadu History Congress at Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College in Madurai on Saturday, Mr. Ramakrishna elaborated on the importance of study of history through archaeological findings and evidence.  

He noted that the evidence of ancient civilisation was found only in India especially at Madurai. “Such findings over the years in different places across the State and the country proved to be essential in proving the magnificence of Tamil language,” he added.  

It was only through Brahmi script the life of Emperor Ashoka was deciphered and in the similar way other findings paved the way to prove various such historic events which would have otherwise remained concealed and buried, Mr. Ramakrishna said.  

“The efforts put forth by archaeologists like Charles Masson, Alexander Cunningham, R.D. Banerji, John Marshall helped bring out major excavations at Harappa and Mohenjodaro,” he said.  

“The findings of various archaeologists at different points of history brought Indus Valley Civilization to the world’s attention as the earliest urban culture.” 

Madurai which has about three Jain beds has the highest number of archaeological sites, he said. “When protected they could be turned into tourist spots. Further, chances of looking for archaeological evidence at Thirumalai Nayak Mahal is very limited as more developments have taken place at the location,” he added.

“For the sake of development we tend to destroy historical structures, if we preserve them it could be turned into precious evidence,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

At the end of the day, the delegates and participants were taken for a field visit to the Keeladi excavation site. 

Published - September 21, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.