Find out whereabouts of missing man: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Centre and the State to take necessary steps and find out the whereabouts of a man from Madurai who has gone missing in Malaysia.

A Division Bench of Justices P. Velmurugan and G. Ilangovan directed the Centre and the State to consider the representation made in this regard by the family members of the man who is missing since October 2020. The court was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by V. Sappani who sought a direction to the Centre and the State to find out the whereabouts of his son S. Boominathan, a plantation worker.

The petitioner said that his son went to Malaysia in 2019. He was working in a plantation when the family members last heard from him in October, he said.

Unable to contact his son, he said that he made two representations to the Madurai Collector in November and December so that steps could be initiated by the authorities to trace his son.

Disposing of the petition, the court directed the authorities concerned to find out the whereabouts of the man and posted the case for reporting compliance on January 20.