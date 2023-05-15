HamberMenu
Financier’s house burgled in Nagercoil

May 15, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified burglars have stolen valuables from the house of a financier-cum-realtor.

 Police said B. Murugan, 43, a financier-cum-realtor from Ganapathipuram under Rajakkalmangalam police station limits, had gone to Chennai along with his family. When Mr. Murugan’s father Boothalingam came to his son’s house on Monday to feed the ornamental fishes, he found the locks in the doors of Mr. Murugan’s house and also in his office on the same premises broken.

 Since the steel bureau in the house and also in the office had also been broken, Mr. Boothalingam informed the Rajakkalmangalam police and alerted his son, who told him that around 100 sovereigns of gold ornaments had been kept in the chest in his house. Hence, it is believed that the burglars had stolen the ornaments.

 The exact value of the booty can be ascertained only after Mr. Murugan returned home from Chennai, the police said.

