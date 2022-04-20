Financier kidnapped in Sivaganga

A financier, Dharmaraj, 41, of Udumalpet, was kidnapped by a gang here on Tuesday night. Sivaganga Superintendent of Police T. Senthil Kumar has formed special teams to nab the accused and rescue the victim.

The police said Dharmaraj was accused of having cheated depositors to the tune of several lakhs of rupees on the promise of providing them higher rate of interest. The District Crime Branch registered a case of cheating against five persons, including Dharmaraj, and the case was transferred to the Economic Offices Wing.

When Dharmaraj came to Sivaganga, after attending an enquiry in Madurai, to drop his advocate in his car, another car intercepted the vehicle. Six persons got down from the car, assaulted those accompanying Dharmaraj, pushed Dharmaraj into their car near the weekly shandy at around 10 p.m. and fled the scene.

Sivaganga Town police are investigating.