People wary of splurging on crackers this year

13 November 2020 21:40 IST

Fireworks production also less this year due to lockdown

There has been dip in sale of crackers this Deepavali, mainly because of the financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, say traders.

Although customers were seen visiting various stores across the city on Friday to buy crackers, their buying power has reduced this year, says P. Radhakrishnan, a trader on Bypass Road. “This has resulted in a 30% fall in sales in our shop compared to last year. The production of crackers has also been lower this year during the lockdown period,” he adds.

While sales of crackers usually starts at least five days before Deepavali, this year the sales picked up only on Friday, says P. Ramesh Kumar, a trader on Kamarajar Salai. “Most people opt for less expensive crackers this year. People are not indulging in spending huge amounts in buying crackers," he adds.

K. Shankar, who works at a snack manufacturing unit, says he reduced the budget for buying crackers by 50% this year. “With less income, buying crackers for Deepavali was not our first priority. But my children insisted that we buy crackers to celebrate the festival,” he says.