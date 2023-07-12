ADVERTISEMENT

Financial Literacy Quiz held

July 12, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the National Financial Literacy Quiz for school children organised by the Reserve Bank of India, a district-level quiz competition was held on Wednesday at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School in Madurai. A total of 14 teams comprising 28 students participated.

S. Jeeva and S. Esakki Karthi of Thathaneri Government Higher Secondary School emerged winners followed by B. Harsha and S. Jositha of Alanganallur Government Girls Higher Secondary School and S. M. Athipathi and S. M. Annamalai of Y. Othakadai Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

Jeeva and Karthi will participate in the State-level quiz n Chennai. Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika distributed certificates and cash prizes to the winners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US