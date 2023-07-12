HamberMenu
Financial Literacy Quiz held

July 12, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the National Financial Literacy Quiz for school children organised by the Reserve Bank of India, a district-level quiz competition was held on Wednesday at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School in Madurai. A total of 14 teams comprising 28 students participated.

S. Jeeva and S. Esakki Karthi of Thathaneri Government Higher Secondary School emerged winners followed by B. Harsha and S. Jositha of Alanganallur Government Girls Higher Secondary School and S. M. Athipathi and S. M. Annamalai of Y. Othakadai Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

Jeeva and Karthi will participate in the State-level quiz n Chennai. Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika distributed certificates and cash prizes to the winners.

