Financial deal and liquor brawl kill a youth; five held in Ramanathapuram district

June 19, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A 19-year-old boy had reportedly lent ₹ 35,000 to his friend aged about 21-years two months ago. As the latter did not return the money, the teenaged boy got annoyed and in a drunken brawl and rash driving claimed the life of a youth.

Police said that Abinesh (19) of East Street in Mudukalathur in Ramanathapuram district had given ₹ 35,000 to his friend Dinesh Kumar (21) of Kolunthurai near Mudukalathur two months ago. As Dinesh kumar did not return the money, Abinesh got annoyed.

Under such circumstances, Abinesh and a few of his friends, whose names were given as Surya (22) alias Sivasubramanian, Durai (23), Malai Krishnaram (21), G Krishnamurthi (25) and G. Venkatesan, consumed liquor at an isolated location on June 17. In an inebriated mood, Abinesh had called Dinesh Kumar and demanded him to return the money.

After a wordy altercation, it is said that Abinesh went along left with his friends in the car to the place where Dinesh Kumar was hanging out with his friend Keerthivasan (20).

As the situation looked tense, Dinesh Kumar had left the place with Keerthivasan. Chasing them, Abinesh and others in the car had allegedly banged against the bike in which Keerthivasan was thrown off and died on the spot. The police sent Dinesh Kumar to Paramakudi in ‘108’ emergency service, where he was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

In the meantime, the Keezhathooval police arrested five persons and were on the look out for one more, who had absconded. Further investigation is on.