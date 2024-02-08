Financial assistance to be given for women entrepreneurs of Virudhunagar district

February 08, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Women entrepreneurs would be provided financial assistance and training under TN-Rise Women Startup Mission.

In a statement Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan said that ‘Vazhnthu Kattuvom’ project was being implemented in 184 panchayats in Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Rajapalayam and Kariapatti blocks. Under the project, TN-Rise Women Startup Mission was being implemented.

The entrepreneurs aged above 21 years from rural and urban areas of Virudhunagar district and involved in manufacturing were eligible. The entrepreneurs should be interested in expansion of business on packaging, branding and marketing.

Those entrepreneurs who are eligible and interested can approach the Project Office of Vazhnthu Kattuvom located at second floor, Poomalai Commercial Complex, near Old Bus Stand, Virudhunagar.

Further details can be obtained by mailing to vnr.tnrtp@yahoo.com and calling 94899 89425 or 80563 61770, the statement said.