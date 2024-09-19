Finance Minister lays foundation for Samathuvapuram, bus stand, hostel building in Tiruchuli

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday laid the foundation for construction of a ‘Samathuvapuram’ and a new bus stand in Tiruchuli and a hostel building at Anaikulam Government High School under Narikudi block.

A Periyar-memorial Samathuvapuram would come up with 100 dwelling units along with a community hall, library, creche, sports ground, park, roads and drinking water facility. The project would be constructed at a cost of ₹6.20 crore under the Rural Development and Panchayats Department.

The Panchayat Union bus stand would be constructed at a cost of ₹5.60 crore under Consolidated Revenue Funds. The bus stand building with 1,097.22 square metre of built-up area would also have commercial establishments, rest house, storm water drainage, overhead tank and two-wheeler parking facility constructed at a cost of around 62 crore.

The Minister also laid the foundation for the hostel at Anaikulam high school to be built at a cost of ₹1.31 crore. Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan was present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thennarasu said the foundation had been laid for long-felt demands of the region. The Tiruchuli Assembly constituency was witnessing development at a fast pace. The constituency was bereft of roads in the past. But, now every village and town in the constituency were connected with Other District Roads and State Highways.

Besides, the constituency had got a Government Arts and Science College, hospital, industrial training institute, community sanitary complexes and an All Women Police Station. “All basic amenities are being provided for the villages in the constituency,” he added.

The Minister also handed over various medical equipment for 27 primary health centres and 100 sub-health centres at a cost of ₹34 lakh under the Corporate Social Responsibility fund.

Among the equipment were Vertical Autoclave Machine, ECG Machine, Semi Auto Analyser, Glucometer with Strips, Radiant Warmer and Fowler Cart

The Minister also handed over ₹6.44 lakh under CSR fund towards appointment of surgeon and anaesthetist to enable continuous functioning of the operation theatre in Kanniseri Pudur PHC.

He also inaugurated the office buildings of Revenue Inspectors and Quarters at Mallankinaru and Reddiyapatti. The buildings would have office room, waiting hall, dining hall, kitchen, bedroom, and toilets.

Infrastructural development such as roads, colleges and new bus stand were indispensible for the economic development of the region, the Collector said.

Despite the region not having the requisite population density meant for various infrastructural development, those facilities had been brought to Tiruchuli Assembly segment by getting relaxation from existing Government rules, he added.

The construction of a hostel for the students of Tiruchuli Government Arts and Science College was under way.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Dhandapani, Deputy Director (Health), Virudhunagar, Yasothamani and Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer Vallikannu, were among those who were present.