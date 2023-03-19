Finance Minister inaugurates various projects

March 19, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Sunday inaugurated projects worth ₹50 lakh across Madurai built under the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS).

The Minister inaugurated a toilet complex constructed at a cost of ₹12 lakh at Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar in ward 22, a community hall in Poonga Nagar in ward 58 built at a cost of ₹28 lakh and a fair price shop set up at Arapalayam in ward 50 at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies C. Gurumurthy and others were present.

Later, the Minister inspected stones that reached for restoration of Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in the presence of Temple’s Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer A. Arunachalam.