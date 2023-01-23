Finance Minister inaugurates smart classrooms at 5 corporation schools in Madurai

January 23, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Finance P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated smart classrooms, among other facilities at five Corporation schools, set up under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of HDFC bank here on Monday.

The smart classrooms were set up at E. V. R. Nagammaiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, Kambar Corporation Higher Secondary School, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Higher Secondary School, Masathiyar Girls Corporation Higher Secondary School and Sundararajapuram Corporation Higher Secondary School.

The project was implemented with the support of DHAN Foundation and National Agro Foundation. It includes smart classrooms with interactive panels, desks and benches, upgraded science labs and libraries, renovated toilets, overall repairing of classrooms and drinking water facilities.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Thiaga Rajan said to uphold the dravidian ideologies of achieving social justice and inclusion, ensuring education for girls and empowering women have remained key.

“It is important to make efforts to provide the best quality education to those in the bottom of the pyramid and for those who cannot afford to pay for private tuition and education. Though there are lapses in completely utilising funds to realise this through government agencies, the society has also relied on civic-minded citizens who want to give back to the community,” he said.

The Minister assured that investors would witness the results of their investments as students are sure to emerge successful over the years using the facilities provided.

Collector S Aneesh Sekhar said that India is the fastest growing economy and the young population, especially school-going population is the country’s asset. “During interactions with students, we learn that they find learning through visual medium is much easier, hence such facilities would aid in children’s education,” he added.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon noted that equipping schools with such infrastructure would improve the image of the schools, and also help in securing better results and thereby increase enrolment.

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika, Managing director and CEO, HDFC Bank, Sashidhar Jagdishan and others were present.