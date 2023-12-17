ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister in Tirunelveli to oversee relief operations

December 17, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVEL

Srikrishna L 2193

I

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu is camping in Tirunelveli to oversee the relief operations and other arrangements for the needy public due to heavy rain on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at the District Collectorate, he said the unprecedented rain had battered the district and in about 13 hours of continuous rain, Palayamkottai had recorded 30 cm, Moolakaraipatti: 40 and Servalaru17 cm of rain.

Many of the dams in the district were getting steady inflow since Saturday night. The water level inched towards maximum storage with Papanasam dam getting 90% and Manimuthar receiving 72% at 9 p.m., he said and added that there was rain in catchment areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday announced

The Ninister said the safety of every individual was of prime importance and that the official machinery was geared to face the challenges due to the rain.

While the Collectors in the four southern districts were closely monitoring the rainfall, as a precautionary measure holiday had been declared for all educational institutions on Monday in all four districts.

The Minister added that 45,000 cusecs of water was being discharged in Tamirabharani river and it was expected to increase during the night. He appealed to the people to stay away from the river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US