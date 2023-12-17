GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Finance Minister in Tirunelveli to oversee relief operations

December 17, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVEL

Srikrishna L 2193

I

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu is camping in Tirunelveli to oversee the relief operations and other arrangements for the needy public due to heavy rain on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at the District Collectorate, he said the unprecedented rain had battered the district and in about 13 hours of continuous rain, Palayamkottai had recorded 30 cm, Moolakaraipatti: 40 and Servalaru17 cm of rain.

Many of the dams in the district were getting steady inflow since Saturday night. The water level inched towards maximum storage with Papanasam dam getting 90% and Manimuthar receiving 72% at 9 p.m., he said and added that there was rain in catchment areas.

Holiday announced

The Ninister said the safety of every individual was of prime importance and that the official machinery was geared to face the challenges due to the rain.

While the Collectors in the four southern districts were closely monitoring the rainfall, as a precautionary measure holiday had been declared for all educational institutions on Monday in all four districts.

The Minister added that 45,000 cusecs of water was being discharged in Tamirabharani river and it was expected to increase during the night. He appealed to the people to stay away from the river.

