Finance Minister gives govt. assistance to differently abled people at their doorsteps

April 23, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan hands over the keys of a retrofitted vehicle to a beneficiary in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan handed over the keys of retro-fitted two-wheelers worth ₹15.03 lakh to 18 differently-abled persons in the city on Sunday.

The Minister visited their dwellings in Thathaneri, Ansari Nagar, Bodi Line in Ellis Nagar, Subramaniapuram and among others falling under the Madurai Central Assembly constituency to hand over the keys, according to a press release.

The beneficiaries were chosen by scrutinising the petitions received during the special medical camps held, it added.

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer (in-charge) Swaminathan, Zonal Chairperson P. Pandi Selvi and others were present.

The Minister assured the beneficiaries that the Tamil Nadu government would continue to support their cause and appealed to them to make use of the welfare schemes. He also directed the officials to quicken the process and hand over the benefits to the needy people without any delay.

