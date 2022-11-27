Finance Minister gives govt. assistance to differently abled people at their doorsteps

November 27, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MADURAI

It brought joy to many differently abled persons across the city on Sunday morning as Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan visited their homes to disburse government welfare assistance.

The Minister visited a total of 16 differently abled persons residing on North Masi Street, Jinnah Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, Idukki Nagar, Kalathupottal, Dhanappa Mudali Street, among others in Madurai central constituency.

Eight beneficiaries received monthly assistance, two persons received hearing aid while two received artificial limbs and three were provided with modern wheelchairs through the Department of Differently Abled Welfare, according to a press statement.

District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R. Ravichandran said that a rollator walker was distributed to a 10-year-old boy as well and welfare aid worth ₹1.5 lakh was distributed.

The Minister said that steps were being taken continuously through the district administration to provide welfare assistance to all sections of the public and special attention was being paid to improve the welfare of differently abled persons as well.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others were present.