Finance manager assaulted with lethal weapons in Sivakasi

February 05, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Sivakasi

A 34-year-old man M. Gururaj was assaulted with lethal weapons by two unidentified youth causing bleeding injuries here on Friday night.

The police said that Gururaj, who is manager in a private finance company, had been to a bar with his friends and consumed liquor. After his friends left, he proceeded towards his home on his motorbike.

When he was proceeding from Sirukulam Colony towards Coronation junction, his motorbike developed a technical snag.

Two persons, who were crossing the spot on a two-wheeler, asked Gururaj as to why he was standing there and picked a quarrel with him.

Suddenly, they pulled out two long knives and started to assault him indiscriminately.

The manager sustained bleeding injuries on his head, waist and limbs. Passers-by rushed him to Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

Later, he was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Based on Gururaj’s complaint, Sivakasi Town police have registered a case of attempt to murder and are on the lookout for the assailants.