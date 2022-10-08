Finance firm manager held for stealing 130 sovereigns gold jewellery

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have arrested the manager of a private finance firm for allegedly stealing 130 sovereigns of gold ornaments pledged in the firm.

Police said auditors of a private finance firm in SPIC Nagar found during an audit conducted recently that 130 sovereigns of gold ornaments pledged in the firm had been stolen. Based on the complaint from the firm’s special director S. Ragavendra, 37, the Muthiahpuram police registered a case.

A special police team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Sathyaraj, found that R. Arul Gnana Ganesh, 48, of Servaikaaranmadam near here, who was working as the manager of the firm’s branch at SPIC Nagar, had stolen the pledged gold ornaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

After arresting Arul Gnana Ganesh, the police recovered 80 sovereigns of gold ornaments from him.

Further investigations are on.