Finance company worker robbed at knifepoint near Aruppukottai

January 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

An employee of a private finance company was robbed of ₹ 1.20 lakh at knifepoint near Pandalgudi in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

The police said that R. Veerasubramanian (23) of Maraiyur was working for a private finance company in loan collection section. He had set on his motorbike to collect repayments from several villages like Melakandmangalam, Koolipatti, Ramasamipatti, Mandabasalai.

While proceeding towards Maravarperungudi from Koppusiththampatti at around 1.30 p.m. he was stopped by an unidentified man who sought lift from him.

As Veerasubramanian halted his bike, another person jumped from a hideout and flashed a knife. Both of them threatened him to hand over the bag with the collection money.

After snatching the bag with money, both of them took to heels and disappeared inside the wild growth.

Pandalgudi police have registered a case of robbery.

CONNECT WITH US