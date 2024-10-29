ADVERTISEMENT

Finance company manager held for siphoning off ₹3.82 lakh in Virudhunagar

Published - October 29, 2024 05:10 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

A private gold finance company manager, S. Sivaraja of Aruppukottai, has been arrested for reportedly siphoning off ₹3.82 lakh from the account of seven customers.

Based on a complaint from A. Antony Stephen, regional manager of Muthoot Microfin, Sivaraja, who was the manager of the company’s Soolakkkarai branch, was booked for cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust.

Police said he forged the signatures of the customers and took a loan of ₹3.82 lakh without their knowledge. He diverted the SMS for one-time password from the mobile number of the customers to his own and some of his friends.

