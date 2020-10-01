Finally, Siruvaatukadu tribals experience joy of ‘power’

Forest Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan inaugurating a transformer at Siruvaattukadu on Thursday.

The tribals of Siruvaatukadu village near Oddanchatram had a reason to celebrate on Thursday. For the first time, they saw the glow of electric lights in their colony.

The tribal elders were in an upbeat mood, when Forests Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan inaugurated the facility in the presence of Collector M. Vijayalakshmi, District Forest Officer S. Vidya, TANGEDCO Superintending Engineer Vinodan and Project Director (District Rural Development Agency) K. Kavitha at a function here on Thursday.

The Minister said the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had kept its promises, especially on the welfare aspects related to the poor and needy, over the last four years. By providing electricity, the basic need in people’s lives, the tribal population had joined the mainstream.

The district administration would continue to render all possible assistance for the people at the hamlet, Mr. Srinivasan said.

The tribal representatives recalled their representations to the then Collector, T.G. Vinay, who visited the villages and held coordination meetings with TANGEDCO, Forest and Rural Development officials in the hilly region.

Dr. Vinay was instrumental in getting the required funds to the tune of ₹1.17 crore under the State Balanced Growth Fund (SBGF). He wrote to the State Planning Commission and the Special Area Development Program (SADP). As soon as the Chief Minister sanctioned the proposal, the district administration swung into action.

A TANGEDCO team laid cables for four km in the reserve forest area and installed two transformers at Pethelpuram and Siruvaatukadu, officials said.

The power connection would now facilitate them in getting potable water pumped from overhead tanks, the tribal villagers pointed out.

Further they said the facility would help in getting power supply to interior habitations including Chettikaadu, Puliankajam, Maatupattikaadu, Thazhayuthukaadu.

A total of 60 families with 220 population in Siruvaatukadu were so immersed in jubilation that they thanked the officials and the government with folded hands.