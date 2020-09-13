Final year students to write semester exams online

It will add to mental stress for students from poor economic background, it is felt

Madurai Kamaraj University will conduct semester examinations online for final year students, said Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, he said about 48,000 students from the university and its affiliated and autonomous colleges would write the exam. Around 80% of them had access to Internet connection. A meeting with college Principals would be held on Monday in this regard. “The students will be sent questions by 9.45 a.m. They will complete the exams by 1 p.m. and sign their answer scripts along with either their parent or guardian. Those who can scan and upload the answer script can mail it to their Principal. Those who cannot do so can drop them at their college after intimating the college in advance. Others who cannot do both can send the answer scripts by post before 2 p.m. Those posted later will not be evaluated,” he said.

“We thought of conducting the exams at the colleges. But we did not want the students or teachers to contract COVID-19, the reason why we dropped the plan,” he said. Those who found it inconvenient to write the exam could convey it to the university and opt to sit for supplementary exams later, Mr. Krishnan said.

Principal of Saraswathi Narayanan College M. Kannan said conducting exams online could pose a great deal of challenge and confusion. Since the University Grants Commission had instructed colleges to complete semester exams by September 30, they should start by September 16. “The sudden announcement may lead to hundreds of students standing in line to buy expensive smart phones to ensure that they do well in the exams which cannot be termed ‘open book test’ too,” he said.

Member of MKU Syndicate S. Theenathayalan said many students were nervous about attempting an exam online. “Since it is their final year, many feel their future depends on their performance. The decision should have been taken after the Principals consulted their students,” he said.

Mr. Kannan said Principals should have been offered a choice based on availability and accessibility for their students. “We want our students to do well as many of them come from rural areas,” he said.

Student Federation of India’s urban district secretary S. Veldeva said, “The exams can be conducted when colleges start functioning. Many students cannot afford to buy smart phones and may not have a separate room to write the exams in an undisturbed manner. So many of them are juggling jobs and online classes due to the financial strain caused by COVID-19 lockdown. Writing exams online will add to their mental stress.”