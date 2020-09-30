Final report filed in the Poolankurichi incident, HC informed

The State on Wednesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a final report has been filed before the Judicial Magistrate concerned in the Poolankurichi incident in Sivaganga district, where a group of four had attacked a couple following an altercation.

Taking cognisance of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam observed that Station House Officers were expected to act quickly in cases involving cognisable offence. Further, the court observed that the Superintendent of Police of the districts concerned should conduct review meetings periodically. The court was hearing the petition filed by advocate P. Rathinam who sought a District Crime Branch probe into the incident

He said that one S. Senthil was beaten up by one P. Prakash and three women following an altercation. Senthil and his wife sustained injuries in the attack and Senthil suffered a fracture on his left hand. He was beaten up with a wooden object by the group.

It was only after the intervention of retired Madras High Court Judge A. Selvam that Senthil and his wife received proper treatment at a government hospital and the police agreed to look into the issue, the petitioner said.

The petitioner also sought an appropriate compensation for the couple for the mental agony they underwent. The court sought a status report to be filed in the case on November 9.