Final flood warning issued in Manjalar dam as storage level reaches close to full capacity

Published - June 20, 2024 06:30 pm IST - PERIYAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department Manjalar Dam Assistant Engineer (Dam Section) has announced the third and final flood call at 12 noon on June 20 (Thursday) after the storage level crossed the 55-foot mark.

Following widespread rain in upper Kodaikanal and other surrounding catchment areas, the first flood warning was issued on May 30 when the storage level reached 51 feet (maximum level is 57 ft).

As a precautionary measure, people residing close to the Manjalar river bed in Devadanapatti, Genguvarpatti, Sivagnanapuram and Batlagundu, covering Theni and Dindigul districts, were alerted to stay away as the discharge into the river may increase then.

Subsequently, as the rain continued, the second flood warning was issued on June 5, when the storage level reached 53 ft. The public were informed by WRD staff not to bathe or wash clothes.

The engineers, who were monitoring the inflow into the reservoir, said that 435.32 mcft was in storage and the inflow into the dam stood at 94 cusecs, which was released in full.

Welcoming the rain and the storage level in Manjalar dam, farmers in the district said they had begun farm activities as the water position was comfortable.

The Sothuparai dam in the district also has 124.31 ft (maximum level 126.28 ft) and the farmers are in an upbeat mood.

