April 04, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

With Chitirai festival falling on April 23, the school education department in Madurai has postponed the final examination social science paper which was scheduled to be held on that day for students of Classes IV to IX studying in government, aided and private schools in the district.

As per the school education department’s circular, the social science examination would be held on April 24.