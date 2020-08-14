Film producer tests positive; HC dispenses with appearance before police

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dispensed with the appearance of Film Producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja before the Ramanathapuram police for inquiry in connection with a chit fund scam, after the court was informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Justice V. Bharathidasan took cognisance of the fact that the film producer had appeared before the police on August 7 and 8 for inquiry. However, he could not appear before the police after that as he had tested positive for COVID-19. The court adjourned the hearing in the case to August 27.

The petitioner, Gnanavel Raja said that he had nothing to do with the chit fund scam or the people involved in the scam. He was not aware of the fact that the people who had acquired the theatrical rights of a film produced by him were involved in the scam, he said.

He said that Neethimani who had acquired the theatrical rights of the film, his wife Menaka and one, Anand were named accused in the scam based on a complaint lodged by Thulasimanigandan. Thulasimanigandan and 58 others had invested ₹3 crore in the chit fund and the amount was not repaid.

Meanwhile, a reporter with a Television Channel, apprehending arrest by the police in connection with the case sought anticipatory bail. The reporter denied the allegation that he had received money in the issue. The case was adjourned for further hearing.