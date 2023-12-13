Fill vacant teaching posts on a permanent basis to ensure quality education, says High Court

December 13, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that most of the universities and higher educational institutions were imparting education with ad hoc and guest faculty. Timely recruitment of teaching faculty on a permanent basis was the primary factor in imparting qualitative education, the court said.

Justice Battu Devanand observed that universities, instead of appointing teaching faculty on a permanent basis, were making temporary arrangements by posting teaching staff on contract. This was detrimental to the students, parents, the faculty and ultimately to the society. It was necessary to fill vacancies in teaching posts on a permanent basis as expeditiously as possible in the interest of the students, the court observed.

The court said that it expects the Centre, the State, University Grants Commission and all other statutory bodies connected with higher education to take steps to fill the vacancies in the teaching posts in universities and educational institutions on a permanent basis with qualified persons.

Education was the most important factor for the development of society and played a significant role in the socio-economic progress of the country. By not filling the vacancies in sanctioned posts with qualified persons on a permanent basis in the educational institutions, the ultimate sufferers would be the students, the court observed.

The court said that in its considered opinion, universities and educational institutions keeping the sanctioned posts vacant for years together and appointing teaching staff on consolidated pay, remunerative pay, daily wages and on hourly basis was nothing but exploiting the qualified persons.

If the government was not in a position to frame a policy to continue or regularise the services of the temporary staff, who put in considerable service, at least they have to be paid remuneration by following the principle of ‘equal work, equal pay,’ the court observed.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Ramesh who sought a direction to the authorities concerned to appoint him in the regular post of Assistant Professor on a permanent basis. The court directed the authorities concerned to consider his representation and disposed of the petition.