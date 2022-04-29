Fill vacant posts, say pharmacists’ association

Members of Tamil Nadu All Pharmacists Association staged a demonstration in front of the Office of the Deputy Director of Health Services in Viswanathapuram on Thursday, demanding the government to fulfil their demands.

Association secretary A. Tamilselvi said that there were more than 1,200 posts of pharmacists lying vacant. The government should take immediate steps to fill them. Due to posts lying vacant and staff shortage, pharmacists had to take up additional work. Since it being an essential service, pharmacists were taking up the additional work burden without a grumble. However, the government must take steps to fill the vacancies. The COVID-19 financial assistance should also be provided to them, she said.

The pharmacists also demanded service regularisation and urged the government to create posts in the rank of Superintendents. They also urged the government to ensure that the working hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. were strictly followed.