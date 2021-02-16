‘Fill vacant posts in Forest Department’

Madurai

16 February 2021 22:14 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the Centre and the State on a PIL petition that sought a direction to authorities to take steps and fill up vacancies in various posts in the State Forest Department.

In her petition, A. Veronica Mary of Madurai said frontline forest staff that included forest watcher and forest guard played a key role in conservation of wildlife. Vacant posts in the Forest Department had to be filled up to tackle crimes against wildlife.

Advertising

Advertising

She sought a direction to the State to conduct a special drive to fill up the frontline posts that were vacant. A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered notice and sought response in the case.