‘Fill vacant pharmacist posts soon’

With the fight against COVID-19 going through a crucial phase, pharmacists in Virudhunagar district want the State government to fill up around 1,000 vacancies of pharmacists in government hospitals and primary health centres across the State.

They claim that no new recruitment has taken place for the past two years ever since a recruitment drive by Medical Recruitment Board ran into a legal tussle over qualification of the candidates for the post of 353 pharmacists.

While usually only those candidates with Diploma in Pharmacy were eligible for the post, the government allowed even those with Bachelor in Pharmacy to compete for the post. “Now, with the case pending in High Court, the posts could not be filled up and in the course of time, many had retired or promoted to the post of Medical Store Officer,” one of them said.

The common idea about pharmacist among the people is that they just distribute medicines to the out-patients in Government Hospitals and PHCs. “It is only the pharmacist other than the medical officer who can give medicines to the patients. Besides, just handing over different types of tablets or drugs, they need to explain to the patients the dosage and whether to take it before or after meals,” another pharmacist said.

Besides, the pharmacist had to make intent for the medicines and surgical needs of hospitals and collect them from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation warehouse.

It is the pharmacist, who need to distribute the medicines to various wards of the hospitals and to the operation theatre. “For the simple masks and syringes to various life-saving drugs, a pharmacists must ensure uninterrupted supply to meet emergency needs,” he added.

With about 25% of the posts lying vacant across the State, the pharmacists from PHCs had been shifted to Government Hospitals to manage the situation. “Still, it has been a tough job to cater to the huge number of outpatients coming to the GHs. People often turn restless when wiating for long periods of time. They do not understand that we need to be very careful in giving the right medicines prescribed by the medical officers. A small mistake can endanger the lives of patients,” he added.

In PHCs, either the nurses or clerical staff, mandated with the duty of registering the names of patients, were handling the medicines.

The government that is making emergency recruitment of doctors, nurses and lab technicians at this critical moment of COVID-19 scare, should also recruit pharmacist to make things easier for all.

The Medical Recruitment Board has elected candidates among those who could not make it during the previous recruitment drive for both doctors and nurses. “This was to save time in fresh recruitment process. The same methodology could be adopted for the recruitment of pharmacist posts also,” he added.