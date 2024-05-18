GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Fill vacancies in Transport Department’

Published - May 18, 2024 11:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Transport Department Staff Association has urged the State government to fulfil their charter of demands, including filling of vacancies in various posts in the department.

The members said that they would make a representation to the government in this regard. If the issues were not resolved, then they would stage a demonstration followed by an indefinite strike, they said at a press meet held in Madurai on Saturday.

Honorary President K. Balasubramanian said that of the sanctioned 3,000 posts, at least 1,300 posts were lying vacant. These included the post of Assistants to Officers. The vacancies should be filled, he said.

Also, the Regional Transport Officer posts were lying vacant. People from other districts were deployed as in-charge. Instead, people of the native district itself can be appointed as an in-charge till the vacancies are filled, he said.

Check posts at the borders of the State should not be removed as they generate revenue to the State. Instead, they should be completely computerised. Accredited driving training centres are being established and the drivers should be selected from these centres. The fitness of the vehicles should be checked through the Automated Testing Stations, he said.

