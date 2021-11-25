‘Fill vacancies in prisons across the State’

Madurai

25 November 2021 21:03 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State in a contempt petition that sought a direction to the government to fill vacancies to various posts in prisons across the State by complying with a direction of the court.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan sought response to the petition filed by advocate K. R. Raja of Madurai. He filed the contempt petition stating that the State had not complied with a direction of the court with regard to filling of vacancies.

During the course of the hearing, the State told the court that six officials were promoted to the post of Additional Superintendent of Prisons at Central Prisons in the State. Steps would be taken to fill vacancies in other posts also, it submitted.

Further, one post of Social Worker was vacant and it would be filled up through a recruitment process conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. The order of the court was partially complied with, the State said.

The petitioner said there were vacancies for the post of Additional Superintendent of Prisons and Social Workers in the Central Prisons and the Special Prisons for Women. He sought a direction to the authorities to comply with the order of the High Court.

While disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by him, the court had observed that the vacancies need to be filled up at the appropriate time and the panel for promotion should be made ready well in advance. The case was adjourned by four weeks.