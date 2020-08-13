Fill up vacant posts of medical officers

MADURAI

13 August 2020 19:32 IST

Southern Railway Mazdoor Union has appealed to the railway administration to fill up the posts of medical officers in Karaikudi, Thoothukudi, Shenchottah and Tirunelveli health units. Its Madurai divisional secretary J.M. Rafi said though there was a temporary recruitment of eight doctors, 10 nurses and 15 housekeeping staff for the Railway Hospital in Madurai, it should fill up vacancies in other health units also as the need for medical services had increased under the pandemic situation. The SRMU has suggested a diet chart for COVID-19 patients admitted to the Railway Hospital.

