Fill posts in DRT through regular employment, says HC

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Centre to fill vacancies in Debts Recovery Tribunal, Madurai, through regular employment. The appointment on contract basis would only be a stop-gap measure, the court observed.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Debts Recovery Tribunal-Madurai Bar Association represented by its secretary M. Senthil Kumar. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to fill vacant posts in the Debts Recovery Tribunal, Madurai.

The Centre submitted that out of 27 vacancies in the sanctioned strength of staff, 26 vacancies were filled. Out of 26 posts, 20 were filled through regular employment and six on contract basis. Only one vacancy existed which arose last month, it was submitted.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice L. Victoria Gowri observed that efforts should be made to fill the sanctioned posts through regular employment. The process should be undertaken expeditiously for filling the remaining posts lying vacant and where the staff were appointed on contract basis, through regular employment, the court directed and disposed of the petition.

