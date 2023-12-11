ADVERTISEMENT

Fill posts in DRT through regular employment, says HC

December 11, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Centre to fill vacancies in Debts Recovery Tribunal, Madurai, through regular employment. The appointment on contract basis would only be a stop-gap measure, the court observed.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Debts Recovery Tribunal-Madurai Bar Association represented by its secretary M. Senthil Kumar. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to fill vacant posts in the Debts Recovery Tribunal, Madurai.

The Centre submitted that out of 27 vacancies in the sanctioned strength of staff, 26 vacancies were filled. Out of 26 posts, 20 were filled through regular employment and six on contract basis. Only one vacancy existed which arose last month, it was submitted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice L. Victoria Gowri observed that efforts should be made to fill the sanctioned posts through regular employment. The process should be undertaken expeditiously for filling the remaining posts lying vacant and where the staff were appointed on contract basis, through regular employment, the court directed and disposed of the petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US