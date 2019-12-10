Fill doctor vacancies at UPHCs: PIL plea

MADURAI
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State to file a counter affidavit on the number of doctors and other staff engaged during night hours at urban primary health centres (UPHCs).
A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Krishnavalli issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to fill vacancies at the UPHCs across the State. The petitioner, S. Ramesh Kumar of Sivaganga district, said doctors and other staff should be made available during night hours to ensure round-the-clock medical service to the public.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.