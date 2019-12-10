Fill doctor vacancies at UPHCs: PIL plea

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State to file a counter affidavit on the number of doctors and other staff engaged during night hours at urban primary health centres (UPHCs).

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Krishnavalli issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to fill vacancies at the UPHCs across the State. The petitioner, S. Ramesh Kumar of Sivaganga district, said doctors and other staff should be made available during night hours to ensure round-the-clock medical service to the public.