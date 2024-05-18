GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Fill 10,000 vacancies of health workers in government hospitals in State’

Published - May 18, 2024 09:05 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Medical Department Basic Workers Federation in a meeting here on Saturday raised various demands, including filling of 10,000 vacancies of health workers in the government hospitals in the State. 

Other than the doctors and nurses, role of workers involved in maintaining sanitation, cleaning, washing, trimming, hospitality etc., in a hospital was indispensable, but the number of vacancies which was to be filled showed the complacency of the health department, said one of the organisers M. Venkatachalam. 

Further, only nurses employed during COVID-19 were made permanent, but they left out many ground-level healthcare workers taken during the same period, he added.  

Healthcare workers employed under various schemes like Chief Minister Health Insurance scheme, National Rural Health Mission and others should be paid the same wage, he said.  

“₹15,000 should be fixed as the State-wise wage for all healthcare workers employed under various schemes,” he added.  

In addition to this, the 2,000 nursing assistant grade-2 vacancies should be filled immediately. These resolutions would be represented to the State government before the next assembly session.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.