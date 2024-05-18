‘Fill 10,000 vacancies of health workers in government hospitals in State’

Tamil Nadu Medical Department Basic Workers Federation in a meeting here on Saturday raised various demands, including filling of 10,000 vacancies of health workers in the government hospitals in the State.

Other than the doctors and nurses, role of workers involved in maintaining sanitation, cleaning, washing, trimming, hospitality etc., in a hospital was indispensable, but the number of vacancies which was to be filled showed the complacency of the health department, said one of the organisers M. Venkatachalam.

Further, only nurses employed during COVID-19 were made permanent, but they left out many ground-level healthcare workers taken during the same period, he added.

Healthcare workers employed under various schemes like Chief Minister Health Insurance scheme, National Rural Health Mission and others should be paid the same wage, he said.

“₹15,000 should be fixed as the State-wise wage for all healthcare workers employed under various schemes,” he added.

In addition to this, the 2,000 nursing assistant grade-2 vacancies should be filled immediately. These resolutions would be represented to the State government before the next assembly session.