Filipino sailor tests positive

THOOTHUKUDI

25 March 2021 20:34 IST

A 41-year-old sailor from the Philippines, who arrived at VOC Port in a cargo vessel from South Africa, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital said the patient, a marine engineer, was suffering from fever for the past two days. When he was brought to the GH on Thursday, he tested positive for COVID-19.

C. Revathi Balan, Dean, Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, said he was stable and the vital parameters were good. “Tests are being conducted to ascertain if he has been affected by the mutated virus.”