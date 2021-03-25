Madurai

Filipino sailor tests positive

A 41-year-old sailor from the Philippines, who arrived at VOC Port in a cargo vessel from South Africa, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital said the patient, a marine engineer, was suffering from fever for the past two days. When he was brought to the GH on Thursday, he tested positive for COVID-19.

C. Revathi Balan, Dean, Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, said he was stable and the vital parameters were good. “Tests are being conducted to ascertain if he has been affected by the mutated virus.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2021 8:35:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/filipino-sailor-tests-positive/article34162432.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY