Filipino found dead in ship at VOC Port

Published - June 20, 2024 08:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A Filipino, who was working in a ship, was found dead in the vessel at anchorage near VOC Port on Thursday.

The police said the ship m.v. Star lau Ra with bulk coal arrived at VOC Port on June 17 for discharging the coal. Since there was no berth available at the port, the vessel was in anchorage.

As crew Kim Jhoren M. Sinamban, 31, of Buenavista, Guimaras, Philippines, was found dead in the ship on Thursday, the master of the vessel alerted the clearing and forwarding agent of the ship and in turn, the firm alerted the Traffic Manager of VOC Port and others. Subsequently, the body was taken to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Tirunelveli / shipping service

