Filing of nominations for urban civic poll yet to pick up

MADURAI

02 February 2022 22:33 IST

Collector inspects counting centre in Melur

Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar on Wednesday inspected the counting centre at Melur, where election to 27 wards for the Municipality would be held on February 19.

The Collector checked with officials posted for poll duty on the preparedness and COVID-19 guidelines to be followed, among other norms, announced by the State Election Commission.

Police officials explained the security measures and installation of CCTV cameras on the premises.

Later, Dr. Aneesh Shekhar inspected a few development works under way at Kottampatti.

The Collector also interacted with workers engaged under the MGNREGA programme and visited the construction works under the PMGSY scheme, a press release said here.

Even as the filing of nomination would come to a close on Friday, only very few candidates had filed their papers so far.

According to poll officials in Madurai Corporation, 110 papers were filed till Wednesday from all four zones in the city.

An Independent candidate, Jaffer Sheriff, 28, told reporters that he would fight against corruption and practice of bribing voters.

Mr. Sheriff, who studied in a local private school, pursued a course in School of Aeronautics, New Delhi. He filed his papers for Ward 3 (Anaiyur) in zone 1 and said he would appeal to the electors to vote for him as he was educated and a youth who would work for improvement of basic amenities in the area.

While the AIADMK had finalised its candidates for all 100 wards, the DMK, which released some of the names, was yet to announce its final list. Similarly, contestants from the Congress, CPI(M), CPI, VCK, BJP and others were expected to file their papers in the next two days.